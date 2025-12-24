Baripada: After days of struggling, the young female elephant - who had sustained critical injuries after an explosive concealed in food detonated inside its mouth - succumbed while underoing treatment in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The pachyderm had sustained catastrophic facial injuries and a mutilated tongue leaving it unable to eat or drink. It was undergoing treatment Similipal Tiger Reserve.

According to reports, a herd of 27 elephants had moved from Betnoti forest range to Nilagiri in Balasore about two weeks ago. On December 11, while the herd was returning, two elephants were left behind in Chuapada forest here. Among them was the 7-8 year-old female elephant.On December 12, villagers spotted the injured elephant with deep facial wounds and tongue torn apart, and alerted forest officials. The maimed animal was then tranquilised and shifted to the Talabandh Range office under the North Division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve for intensive treatment.

Official sources said it is suspected that explosives were deliberately concealed in food—either to trap wild boar or to protect crops from elephant raids—leading to the blast when the elephant consumed it.

Despite sustained medical efforts, the injured elephant died on Saturday. After post-mortem examination, the carcass was buried as per procedure. However, questions have been raised over allegations that the forest department attempted to suppress information about the elephant’s death. Meanwhile, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gobinda Chandra Biswal stated that every possible effort was made to save the elephant. “Despite our best attempts, the elephant died on Saturday. We are now awaiting the post-mortem report,” he informed.

Wildlife safety under scanner

The incident has triggered concerns over the use of explosives to target wild animals in forested areas of Odisha. It has drawn attention to the illegal use of explosives in wildlife habitats and raised concerns over enforcement of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, under which the killing or maiming of elephants is a punishable offence.

