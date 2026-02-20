Bhubaneswar: Amid media reports claiming that two MEMU trains narrowly escaped a collision in Cuttack district, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday categorically clarified that no untoward incident took place and train operations were conducted safely under a fully functional automatic signalling system.

According to the ECoR, Train No. 68407 Baleshwar–Bhubaneswar MEMU and Train No. 68413 Talcher–Puri MEMU were operating in a section equipped with automatic block signalling. This system regulates train movement by maintaining a predetermined and safe braking distance between trains, ensuring smooth and secure operations.

No face-to-face position

Railway officials clarified that contrary to reports, the two MEMU trains were not positioned face-to-face. Instead, they were on the same track in a back-to-back arrangement, with the required safe distance maintained as per signalling norms. Such detention of one train behind another until the signal ahead clears is a routine and safe operational practice in automatic signalling territory.

Design of MEMU trains explained

It was further explained that MEMU trains are fitted with driving cabs at both ends, allowing operation from either side. Due to this design feature, visual perception alone may sometimes lead to confusion about the direction or positioning of the trains, giving rise to misleading interpretations.

Routine operations, no safety lapse

The East Coast Railway noted that similar clarifications have been issued in the past regarding automatic signalling operations. These scenarios are part of normal railway functioning and do not indicate any lapse in safety standards.

Appeal to media

The Railway Administration appealed to media organisations to verify facts with official sources before airing or publishing such reports, warning that unverified information could create unnecessary anxiety or panic among passengers and the public.

Reiterating that passenger safety remains its highest priority, East Coast Railway stated that all systems were functioning normally at the time and train services continued in a safe and regulated manner throughout the period in question.