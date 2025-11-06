Betnoti: Three Forest personnel have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty leading to the death of a tusker by train collision in Betnoti range of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district a few days back.

The suspended officials include forester Pradeep Dehury along with forest guards Hrushikesh Behera and Jayanti Patra. All three of them were stationed at Betnoti.

Their suspension comes after the death of the tusker triggered massive anger in the region with locals and wildlife enthusiasts blaming the Forest department for poor coordination with railway authorities.

On November 2, the 30 year-old tusker was crossing the railway tracks on NH-18 when it was hit by a speeding train leading to its death on the spot. The jumbo had separated from a 20-member herd that was roaming in Betnoti forest range since a few days after straying from neighbouring Jharkhand. It was reportedly going towards a farm field in Sarbana village in search of fodder when it was hit by Shalimar Express near Agria level crossing. The incident had taken place at around 11.30 pm between Jogal and Betnoti railway stations when the train was heading towards Baripada.

The tusker got trapped between two railway gates, hit by speeding train moments later