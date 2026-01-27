Jajpur: A family dispute took a tragic turn as a woman and her daughter allegedly died by suicide within two days in Champajhara village under Tamaka police limits in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Basanti Majhi allegedly ended her life by hanging from a tree branch on Saturday. Two days later, the body of her daughter, Sita Majhi, was found hanging from another tree branch on Monday.

In a complaint lodged at the Tamaka police station, Basanti’s son Suresh Majhi alleged his mother took the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband, Baidhara Majhi.

Sources said for the past few days, Basanti and her son Suresh had been living separately from Baidhara and Sita due to ongoing family discord.

Police have registered two cases of unnatural death and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incidents.