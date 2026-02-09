Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has written to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing the state government of failing to protect farmers' interests during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

In his letter, Patnaik flagged what he described as widespread harassment of farmers at mandis across Odisha. He alleged that illegal deductions, locally known as Katni Chhatni, are continuing despite assurances of hassle-free procurement. According to him, farmers are facing arbitrary cuts of 5 to 7 kg per quintal in the name of moisture content or quality, which he said is happening openly in several districts with the alleged involvement of millers and local officials.

The former chief minister also criticised the government’s decision to cap the input subsidy at 150 quintals per farmer. He said the BJP had promised an input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal for the entire produce, but the ceiling has penalised productive farmers and violated the assurances made during the 2024 elections. Patnaik further claimed that although the minimum support price of paddy has been enhanced at the national level, farmers in Odisha are not getting the full benefit on the ground.

Raising concerns over delays and poor facilities at mandis, Patnaik said thousands of farmers are being forced to spend nights in the open to guard their produce. He alleged that the token system has failed and that payments, which were promised within 48 hours through direct benefit transfer, are taking weeks in many cases. He warned that such delays have pushed farmers to the brink of agitation.

The letter also pointed to distress sales, stating that the combination of illegal deductions, the 150-quintal cap, and slow lifting of paddy has created conditions where farmers are forced to sell their produce below the minimum support price to clear debts.

Patnaik urged the chief minister to take immediate steps, including deploying special squads to stop Katni Chhatni, lifting the 150-quintal ceiling on input subsidy, ensuring payment to farmers within 48 hours of procurement, and guaranteeing 100 per cent lifting of paddy within 72 hours. He warned that failure to address these issues could lead to intensified protests across the state.