Ganjam: In a tragic incident, two persons from Ganjam district were killed and five others injured in a road accident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, seven residents of Sunapur village under Chikiti block were travelling to Srikakulam in a car for medical purposes. While passing through Nandigam on the national highway, the car reportedly rammed into a stationary four-wheeler parked on the roadside.

The impact of the collision killed two occupants on the spot, while five others sustained critical injuries. The deceased have been identified as Dalia (46) and Mohinamma (50).

The injured were rushed to the Tekali district headquarters hospital for treatment. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. He announced an ex gratia assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).