Bhubaneswar: Farmers affected by unseasonal rain in Odisha will receive compensation within five days.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today said disbursal of the financial assistance provided by the State Government as compensation has already been started since past two days.

The Revenue Department has already sent the compensation amount to the District Collectors for disbursal, the Minister added.

The affected farmers will receive ₹15,000 per hectare of irrigated farmland and ₹7,500 per hectare non-irrigated land.

Purjari further stated the losses incurred by farmers in the State are ₹292 Crore, which has been estimated based on the reports of the District Collectors.

As many as farmers of 14 districts have suffered losses due to the unseasonal rain. Partial loss to farmland and crops were reported in two districts.

Puri district was worst affected, followed by Ganjam District, the Minister informed.

A total of 6,66,720 farmers have been affected in the State which experienced rain in two phases between December 20 and 28. The rain damaged crops in 2,26791.27 hectare agricultural land. Farmers of paddy, vegetable, groundnut and cotton crops have been affected, Pujari said.