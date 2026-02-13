Bhadrak: Farmers in Odisha's Bhadrak staged a protest on the premises of the district Collector’s office today, alleging severe irregularities and delay in paddy procurement at mandis.

Members of the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan dumped sacks of paddy in front of the Collectorate and sat on a dharna, demanding immediate resolution of their grievances.

The protesting farmers claimed that paddy has been lying in mandis for the past eight days. They alleged that millers have neither sent trucks to lift the stock nor ensured smooth procurement. As a result, farmers are unable to sell their produce despite having valid tokens.

According to them, even those who have already sold their paddy have not received payment for more than a week. The situation has caused financial distress among cultivators who depend on timely procurement and payments.

With paddy not being lifted from mandis, new stocks cannot be accepted, leaving many farmers stranded. They also said that repeated complaints to the district administration have failed to yield any solution.

Warning of intensified agitation, members of the farmers’ body said they will continue their protest until the issues are resolved.