Rayagada: A major accident occurred in Odisha's Rayagada town late on Tuesday night during Makar Sankranti celebrations, leaving five people critically injured after a firecracker explosion.

According to reports, some members of the Telugu community were celebrating Bhogi, a key ritual of Makar Sankranti. Firecrackers were being prepared inside a house located between the Yedu Sahi and Majhi Sahi. Around midnight, a fire suddenly broke out at the spot where the firecrackers were stored. This led to a powerful explosion, triggering panic in the locality.

Five Injured, Including Two Minors

The explosion left five people with severe injuries. Among them were two minors. Locals soon rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to the district headquarters hospital for immediate treatment.

Patients Referred to Visakhapatnam

As the condition of the victims became critical, they were referred to Visakhapatnam for better medical care.

Police Begin Investigation

While locals refrained from sharing details about the incident, the police have started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and to check whether safety norms were violated during the preparation of firecrackers.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.