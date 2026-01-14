Bhubaneswar: Festive fervour gripped Odisha as people across the state celebrated Makar Sankranti today.

Devotees prepared 'Makar Chaula' and offered it to deities at their houses to mark the occasion. As per tradition, the 'Makar Chaula' is consumed by all family members.

Special rituals are also performed at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Makar Sankranti. 'Makar Chaula' is offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and four Digapalas.

Thousands of devotees thronged Puri to have darshan of the deities in 'Makar Besha'. For the special attire, the Jagannath Ballava Mutt provides garlands of colourful flowers to the temple.

On the other hand, a huge crowd was seen at the Atri hot spring in Khordha district and the Chandrabhaga beach in Konark in the morning as devotees took holy baths.

On Makar Sankranti, kite flying competitions are also organised across Odisha.

About Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). This festival usually falls on the 14th or 15th of January, marking the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

The word "Sankranti" is derived from the Sanskrit language, where "Sam" means 'together' and "Kranti" means 'to move.' Makar Sankranti signifies the movement of the sun into the northern hemisphere, bringing warmer and longer days.

One of the unique aspects of Makar Sankranti is its regional diversity in India, with various states celebrating the festival with distinct names and customs. In the western Indian state of Gujarat, it is known as Uttarayan, and it is celebrated with kite flying competitions that fill the sky with vibrant colours.

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, it is called Pongal, a harvest festival marked by the preparation of a special dish of new rice, milk, and jaggery. In the northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, people take holy dips in the Ganges River to purify themselves.

One of the prominent traditions associated with Makar Sankranti is the exchange of sesame seeds and jaggery, symbolising the warmth and sweetness of life. The day is also marked by charitable activities, as people believe that giving on this auspicious day brings blessings for the entire year.

Religious significance is attached to Makar Sankranti, with devotees taking ritual baths in sacred rivers like the Ganges and offering prayers to the sun god. The festival is seen as an opportunity for spiritual renewal and the cleansing of sins.

The festival's association with the harvest season makes it a time for joyous celebrations and expressing gratitude for the bountiful crops. Traditional folk dances, cultural events, and fairs are organised in many places, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Makar Sankranti holds a special place in the hearts of families and communities, bringing people together to celebrate the changing seasons, express gratitude for nature's gifts, and strengthen social bonds. It exemplifies the rich cultural tapestry of India, where diverse traditions blend harmoniously to create a vibrant and inclusive celebration.