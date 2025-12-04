Bhubaneswar: Flight services by IndiGo airline were severely affected at Bhubaneswar Airport on Thursday, leading to multiple delays and cancellations. Passengers reported long wait times, uncertainty over connecting flights, and problems with luggage delivery.

By 8.30 am, several IndiGo flights were running late while one had already been cancelled. The Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru flight was delayed by more than 30 minutes. Flights to Kolkata and Singapore were also operating behind schedule. The Bhubaneswar to Dehradun flight was cancelled.

Another major inconvenience emerged after the airline cancelled the flight, which was scheduled to take passengers to Shirdi via Chennai. The passengers said IndiGo shifted their tickets to the next day with a connecting flight via Hyderabad.

Problems with luggage delivery

Several passengers also complained that their luggage from flights that landed on Wednesday had still not been found. Many said they were forced to bear expenses for accommodation, food, and local travel due to sudden changes in their travel plans, while no adequate support was provided by the airline.

IndiGo facing operational issues

According to initial information, IndiGo is facing operational issues arising from staff shortage, particularly pilots, as well as technical problems across its fleet. These disruptions have affected services nationwide. The airline has said it is working to stabilise operations and resolve the issues at the earliest.