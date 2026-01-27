Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi police have arrested four youths for allegedly extorting money from people by impersonating police officers and using a red beacon-fitted SUV in the district.

According to police, the accused were operating in the Madanpur Rampur and Kesinga police station areas. They used a Scorpio SUV fitted with a red beacon to pose as police personnel and stop people, mainly during night hours. On the pretext of vehicle checking, they allegedly threatened and robbed victims of cash and other valuables.

The accused have been identified as Ashish Majhi, Naresh Harijan, Gopal Harijan, and Ajit Sahu. All four were arrested and produced before a local court.

The gang had reportedly been active for a long time. Acting on specific information, Kesinga police chased and intercepted the SUV near Palam Chhak on Monday, leading to their arrest.

During the operation, police seized the Scorpio SUV with a red beacon, iron rods, deadly weapons and other incriminating materials from the accused.

Police suspect that more youths may be involved in the racket, and further investigation is underway. Police are also probing allegations that the gang used the vehicle to transport ganja.