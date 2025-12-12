Bhubaneswar: Two fraudsters impersonating as Vigilance officers were arrested for allegedly extorting money from an OAS officer, Odisha Vigilance informed on Friday.

The fake Vigilance officers have been identified as Ganesh Prasad Nanda of Mendhamal village under Birmaharajpur police limits in Subarnapur district, and his relative, Pradeep Kumar Panda.

Duo extorted Rs 4 Lakh from OAS Officer using threats of false Vigilance cases

According to Vigilance officials, the duo extracted Rs 4 lakh from the senior government official in two instalments by posing as Vigilance officers and threatening to implicate him in fabricated cases.

Authorities stated that both individuals operated in coordination to carry out the extortion. Nanda reportedly used multiple mobile numbers, displaying himself as a Vigilance officer on Truecaller, while the duo intimidated various government officials by alleging bribery or fund misuse and demanding money to prevent raids or disproportionate assets (DA) searches.

Odisha Vigilance and Rourkela Police conduct joint operation to nab accused

Acting on credible intelligence regarding such extortion attempts, Odisha Vigilance placed the suspects under surveillance. On December 11, 2025, a joint team of Odisha Vigilance and Rourkela Police apprehended the pair from Mendhamal, Birmaharajpur.

Case registered under BNS and IT Act; Investigation underway

A case has been registered at Bonai Police Station on December 11, 2025, under Sections 308(2), 318(4), and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act, 2005.

The accused have been arrested on multiple charges, including cheating by impersonation and extortion through threats. They will be produced before the court, while further investigation is underway, Odisha Vigilance added.