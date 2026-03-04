Phulbani (Kandhamal): In a tragic incident, four persons, including a three-year-old child, were killed and a woman was critically injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Tilu Digal, Babula Kanhar, Kartik Kanhar (3), and Babana Kanhar. All the victims were residents of the Panga area under Gochhapada police station limits.

According to reports, Tilu Digal of Takeriguda village was on his way to Balandapada on a motorcycle to celebrate Holi when his vehicle collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Banduli Chhak. The impact of the collision was severe, and two riders died on the spot.

Babita Kanhar and three-year-old Kartik Kanhar, who were riding pillion, were thrown off the motorcycle and hit a roadside tree.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured, including the woman, the child, and another critically injured youth, to the Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital. However, the child and the injured youth succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The woman remains in critical condition.

A pall of gloom has descended over the Panga area following the tragic incident.