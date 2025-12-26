Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced free bus travel for school students under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva scheme. The Commerce and Transport Department has issued a notification in this regard, replacing the existing 50 per cent concession in ticket fares for students.

Proposal approved

According to the notification, the Commerce and Transport Department has approved a proposal in this regard by the School and Mass Education Department, which was initially put forward during a high-level meeting held on August 21 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Free travel to reduce dropouts

The department said the step aims to improve access to schools and reduce student dropouts caused by long travel distances. Under the new arrangement, school students will be allowed to travel free of cost in both AC and non-AC buses operated under Mukhyamantri Bus Seva.

This replaces the earlier provision of a 50 per cent concession in ticket fares.

Zero ticket system to be introduced

As per the notification, a zero-value ticket will be generated through the Electronic Ticket Issue Machine for eligible students. Students will have to present a valid student identity card or be in school uniform while boarding the bus.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has been directed to make necessary changes in its ticketing software to implement the new system.

Bus routes and timings to be reviewed

The notification also states that existing bus routes and timings will be reviewed. The aim is to cover the maximum number of schools under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva network.

The initiative is expected to ease the daily commute for students across Odisha and encourage regular school attendance.