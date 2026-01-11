Bhubaneswar: A freight train derailed at Belpahar in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district today.

As per reports, three wagons of the freight train jumped the track near a level crossing at Belpahar at around 5.30 pm. However, no one was injured in the incident, reports said.

As per reports, the mishap took place while the goods train was on its way to Belpahar station. Train services on the route were affected due to the accident, reports said.

According to the witnesses, three wagons of the goods train and also its rear cabin derailed near the level crossing. The vehicular traffic through the level crossing was disrupted due to the train derailment, reports added.

On being informed, officials as well as technical staff of the Railways rushed to the spot and initiated measures to took away the derailed wagons and restore rail services on the route.