Goods Train Derailment on Howrah–Nagpur–Mumbai Line

Bondamunda (Sundergarh): A freight train derailed on the Howrah–Nagpur–Mumbai Upline in the Bondamunda railway section of Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday morning, triggering prompt response from railway authorities.

Two wagons derail near Bondamunda K-Cabin

According to reports, two wagons of the goods train, which was moving from Bondamunda towards Rourkela, derailed and came off the track at around 7.45 am near Bondamunda K-cabin.

Soon after the incident was reported, railway officials, engineers and carriage-and-wagon staff reached the spot and began restoration work to re-rail the derailed wagons and clear the track.

First train accident of 2026 in the Section

The incident marks the first train accident reported within 72 hours of the beginning of New Year 2026 in the Bondamunda railway section, which falls under the Chakradharpur Railway Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

Strategic importance of Bondamunda Railway Section

Located near Rourkela, the Bondamunda railway section is a crucial junction on the Howrah–Nagpur–Mumbai route. It houses one of the largest Diesel Loco Sheds in the region, playing a key role in supplying locomotive power and handling heavy freight and passenger traffic in Odisha’s mineral-rich belt.

Further details on train movement and restoration timelines are awaited from railway authorities.