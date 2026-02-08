Cuttack: After becoming frustrated over a prolonged delay in receiving a government job under a rehabilitation scheme, a youth from Cuttack district allegedly attempted self-immolation on Sunday.

The youth, identified as Amiya Singh (32) from Ostia village in the Banki area, sustained critical burn injuries and was initially admitted to Athagarh hospital. He was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

According to family members, Amiya’s father had died while in service with the Groundwater Department. As per existing norms, one family member is eligible for compassionate appointment. Being a graduate, Amiya had been hopeful of securing the government job.

However, the paperwork related to the appointment has reportedly remained pending at the Cuttack Collectorate for the past six years.

Family sources said Amiya took the extreme step at around 2 pm, allegedly out of frustration over the inordinate delay. His elder brother stated Amiya has suffered severe burn injuries and is currently battling for life at SCB MCH.