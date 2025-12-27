Bhubaneswar: A 39-year-old man reportedly attempted self-immolation in front of the house of his paramour in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The incident took place at Haridapadar village under Kotinada police limits in Ganjam.

As per reports, Sunil Nahak, a married man, had developed an illicit affair with a woman from Haridapadar around 10 years ago. Nahak’s relationship with the woman, also a married person, turned sour recently.

According to villagers, Nahak today reached near the woman’s house and set himself on fire after pouring petrol on him. He sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital at Aska in a critical condition, reports added.