Sambalpur: Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) in Odisha's Sambalpur is set to introduce a six-month Diploma in Happiness course from the next academic year, becoming the first government-run institution in Odisha to offer such a programme.

The course aims to help students manage stress, build self-confidence and maintain emotional balance at a time when mental health concerns are on the rise among young people.

Deputy Registrar of GMU, Uma Charan Pati, said the course is designed to help learners explore the different dimensions of happiness and apply them in daily life.

Pati pointed out that excessive social media use, changing lifestyles and academic pressure have significantly affected the mental well-being of students. “This initiative aims to address those challenges through structured and practical learning methods,” he added.

What will Diploma in Happiness course cover?

The diploma will cover topics such as emotional intelligence, mindfulness, stress management and decision-making. It will use interactive sessions, group discussions and experiential learning to encourage positivity and self-reflection among participants.

A meeting to finalise the course syllabus was held on Monday. Depending on its response, the university may consider extending the duration or upgrading it into a full-fledged degree programme in the future.

The Diploma in Happiness will be open to both GMU students and outsiders seeking to enhance their mental well-being. Faculty members from psychology, philosophy and sociology departments will jointly conduct the course to ensure an interdisciplinary approach.

Alongside the Diploma in Happiness course, GMU will also introduce a Gender Studies programme offering certificate and diploma options. The course will address gender equality, stereotypes and empowerment from multiple perspectives.