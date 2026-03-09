Bhubaneswar: The famous Manikapatna curd of Odisha is likely to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag soon.

Providing details about the process, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pravat Kumar Roul said the preparation of the draft application is in its final stages. He added historical data related to the significance of Manikapatna curd has already been compiled.

Manikapatna, located in Puri district, has long been associated with a popular mythological story linked to Lord Jagannath during the historic Kanchi Abhijan. According to legend, the deity once consumed curd offered by a woman named Manika Gauduni from the area.

The story has given the curd not only culinary recognition but also deep religious and cultural significance among devotees and locals.

Traditionally, the curd is prepared using milk from indigenous buffaloes reared in the Krishnaprasad and Brahmagiri areas of Puri district. Milk from these native breeds is believed to give the curd its unique flavour, thick texture, and nutritional value.

Locals believe the curd prepared from this milk is beneficial for health and helps strengthen immunity. Due to its traditional preparation methods and unique characteristics, the product has gained popularity among visitors and pilgrims to the region.

Retired OUAT professor Dayanidhi Mishra played a key role in collecting historical evidence and documentation related to the curd’s origin and traditional practices.

Once granted the GI tag, Manikapatna curd is expected to gain wider recognition, helping preserve the traditional dairy practice while boosting the local economy and the livelihoods of dairy farmers in the region.