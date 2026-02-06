Bhubaneswar: Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka today raised a Matter under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, seeking a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for several of Odisha’s well-known culinary and tribal products.

In his submission, Ulaka highlighted that Odisha’s traditional foods and forest-based produce carry a deep cultural legacy but still lack formal protection. He named Chhenagaja, Dahibara Aloodum, Sara Papudi, Sarsatia, Chhena Jhilli, Pakhala Bhata and Koraput Coffee as products that deserve GI status to protect their authenticity and ensure benefits for local communities.

The MP said Chhenagaja is a classic Odia sweet prepared by skilled artisans over generations, known for its distinct texture and taste. Dahibara Aloodum, a popular street food from Cuttack, is more than a snack and is closely linked to the city’s identity. He noted that GI recognition would help preserve its original method and flavour.

Ulaka also mentioned Sara Papudi, a traditional sweet rooted in rural Odisha, and Sarsatia, a rare tribal delicacy made from forest produce. According to him, GI tagging would safeguard the unique preparation techniques of these foods and protect fragile culinary traditions practised by tribal communities.

Chhena Jhilli, associated with Nimapada, was described as a sweet with a signature melt-in-the-mouth quality that needs protection from imitation. Pakhala Bhata, considered the staple and cultural symbol of Odisha, was termed as deserving of GI status to secure its cultural ownership and purity.

The MP further stressed the importance of GI recognition for Koraput Coffee, which is organically grown by tribal farmers in the Eastern Ghats. He said global recognition of the coffee has increased, and GI tagging would help ensure fair income for farmers and strengthen its branding in national and international markets.

Calling these products a legacy of communities, artisans and tribal farmers, Ulaka urged the central government to start a time-bound GI facilitation process. He also sought institutional support for local producer groups and tribal cooperatives, saying that GI recognition would boost livelihoods and enhance Odisha’s cultural standing across the country.