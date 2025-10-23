Bhubaneswar: The Global Energy Leaders Summit will be held in Odisha on December 6 and 7. The two-day event will be jointly organised by the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) and the Government of Odisha.

The high-profile event will bring together global and national leaders to discuss the future of the energy sector and sustainable development.

Among the key dignitaries expected to attend are former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Finland Prime Minister and TBI Strategic Counsellor Sanna Marin, and the energy ministers of the UAE, Singapore, and Bhutan. Energy ministers from all Indian states are also slated to participate and address various sessions during the summit.

India's power sector to get more investment and incentives

A preparatory meeting for the event was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. Speaking on the occasion, Singh Deo said the conference would serve as a major platform for investment promotion in India’s power sector and contribute to building a progressive and sustainable Odisha by aligning economic growth with ecological balance.

The two-day summit will feature multiple thematic sessions focusing on innovation, clean energy transition, and policy collaboration. It will also include an exhibition highlighting Odisha’s rich art, culture, and heritage.

The preparatory meeting was attended by Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Energy Department; Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, CMD, OPTCL; Satya Priya Rath, MD, GRIDCO; and Tony Blair Institute representatives Vivek Agrawal, Ninad Sagar, and Pierre Walsh (virtually).

Also Read: Odisha govt notifies pumped storage project policy to boost renewable energy integration