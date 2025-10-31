Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Odisha on November 1 (Saturday). During the visit, the Union Minister will attend a series of important programmes in the capital city.

Vaishnaw, a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a semiconductor fabrication unit of SiCSem at Info Valley in the capital city here.

The project is a major step towards strengthening India’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, in line with the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’, said the government in a statement today.

MoU to be inked for improvement of rail infra in Odisha

The Union Minister will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Railways and the Odisha government at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here to enhance railway infrastructure and improve connectivity across the state.

Besides, Vaishnaw will visit Bhubaneswar Railway Station to review the ongoing redevelopment and modernization works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Union Minister’s visit highlights the Centre’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure growth, promoting industrial development, and improving passenger amenities in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning here that the Centre has recently announced that it would bear the entire expenses for the construction of altogether 92 rail over bridges (ROBs) in Odisha.