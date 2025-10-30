Bhubaneswar: The Centre will bear the entire expenses for the construction of altogether 92 rail over bridges (ROBs) in Odisha.

The Union Ministry of Railways has approved a proposal in this regard, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

Earlier, it had been decided that the Centre and the state government would share the expenses for the construction of the 92 ROBs in Odisha on 50:50 basis.

However, the state government had urged the Union Ministry of Railways to bear the entire expenses for the construction of the ROBs.

Accepting the request, the Ministry of Railways has approved 100 per cent central funding for the ROBs. It has sent a communique in this regard to the Odisha government, added the CMO.

CM expresses gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, for approving 100 per cent central funding for the ROB projects.

“The approval for conversion of 92 ROB works to 100 percent Railway funding and execution by the Railways as a single entity reflects the Centre’s strong commitment to enhancing safety and accelerating connectivity across Odisha. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and Rail Minister for continued support towards strengthening railway infrastructure in Odisha,” said the Chief Minister in a social media (X) post.

The initiative to accelerate growth in Odisha

This decision will greatly benefit the people of Odisha by ensuring faster project execution, safer travel, and improved road-rail integration. The state government deeply appreciates this visionary initiative which reinforces the spirit of ‘Purvoday’, he added.

“The Prime Minister has been giving special attention for the development of rail, road, airport and seaport infrastructure in Odisha. This will accelerate economic growth in Odisha,” stated the Chief Minister.

