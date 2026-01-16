Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based defence technology firm IG Defence has received orders from the Indian Army and the Indian Navy for its indigenously developed counter-drone system.

The orders are for the IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone Gun, a handheld electronic warfare system designed to jam and neutralise enemy drones. The equipment can be quickly deployed in operational areas and is light enough to be used by troops on the ground without extensive setup.

Designed for Frontline and Asset Protection

The counter-drone gun has been developed to support frontline soldiers as well as security units tasked with guarding military bases and other critical installations. With a jamming range of up to two kilometres under clear line-of-sight conditions, the system offers an immediate response option against aerial intrusions.

Boost to Self-Reliance in Defence

The induction of homegrown counter-drone systems like the IG T-Shul Pulse shows the Indian Armed Forces’ growing emphasis on readiness to tackle new aerial threats, said Maj Gen R C Padhi, senior vice president of IG Defence.

He added that defence systems designed and manufactured in India, in line with operational needs, help improve quick response on the ground while also strengthening long-term self-reliance in the country’s defence capabilities.