Bhubaneswar: The authorities have sounded high alert at Odisha’s Puri town in the wake of a massive explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi today. At least 10 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the explosion, media reports said.

Soon after the incident, the administration sounded high alert at the Holy Town of Puri. The authorities have tightened security in and around Jagannath temple, at the Grand Road, on the beach, Puri bus stand and railway station in the wake of Red Fort blast, said Puri SP Prateek Singh.

The Inspector In-Charges (IICs) of all police stations at Puri have been asked to intensify patrolling to prevent any untoward incident.

Security stepped at Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur

The authorities, meanwhile, have stepped up security at Hirakud dam on Mahanadi river at Burla in Sambalpur.

The police officials have been asked to take the necessary steps to ensure security at all critical installations in Sambalpur, said SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.

It is worth mentioning here that the explosion took place near the Red Fort in Delhi at around 6.52 pm. A slow-moving car reportedly halted near the Gate no. 1 of Red Fort and exploded suddenly.

The car was completely gutted in the explosion and the fire spread to several other vehicles, causing extensive damage.