New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation following an explosion near the Red Fort area in the national capital today evening, government sources told ANI.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who briefed him on the latest developments.

The Home Minister spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner, while teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the forensic department were rushed to the spot.

Also read: Car gutted after blast in Red Fort area in Delhi; 8 dead, several injured

Amit Shah is in continuous touch with the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date regarding the incident.

The explosion occurred around 6:52 p.m. when a slow-moving car halted near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station and suddenly exploded, officials said. The blast completely gutted the vehicle and caused a fire that spread to three to four nearby vehicles, resulting in extensive damage.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Department said they received a call about the explosion shortly after it occurred. Seven fire engines were deployed to control the blaze.

Also read: Police seize 2,563 kg of explosives from another Faridabad house rented by J&K doctor

Authorities at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital confirmed 15 people were brought in following the explosion. Of them, eight were declared dead on arrival, three remain critically injured, and one is in stable condition.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “Around 6:52 p.m., a slow-moving vehicle halted at a red light when an explosion occurred inside it, damaging several nearby vehicles. Teams from all agencies, including the FSL and NIA, are present at the scene. Some people have lost their lives, while others have sustained injuries. The situation is being closely monitored, and the Home Minister has been briefed and is being updated regularly.”