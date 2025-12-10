Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department held a high-level review meeting at Kharavela Bhavan to assess the progress of the Gangua Nala Improvement Project. The meeting, chaired by Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr. Krishna Chandra Mohapatra, focused on upgrading Nicco Park and its adjoining areas, along with improving stormwater management to tackle persistent drainage problems in the city.

MLA Babu Singh, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, BMC Commissioner and BDA Vice Chairman Chanchal Rana, and senior officials from various departments took part in the discussion.

Mohapatra called for faster execution of the project so that key enhancements in urban infrastructure are visible before the next monsoon. He said the development of Nicco Park, improvement of public facilities, and restoration of the Gangua Nala ecosystem must move forward together to ensure a comprehensive outcome.

Principal Secretary Usha Padhee highlighted the need for strong coordination among departments to implement long-term drainage solutions. Chanchal Rana presented updates on work already underway, barriers being faced, and the timelines proposed for completion.

The Minister directed all departments to clear pending issues at the earliest and ensure that the project results in cleaner, safer, and more accessible urban spaces for residents. The meeting ended with a decision to track the progress closely and maintain strict quality standards throughout the implementation.