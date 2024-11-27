Bhubaneswar: Day after the Odisha Government declined to extend the childcare leave (CCL) of IAS officer Sujata R. Karthikeyan, she joined the office today. Karthikeyan is serving as the Special Secretary at the Finance Department.

Yesterday, Additional Secretary of the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Manoj Kumar Mohanty rejected the application of Karthikeyan for extension of the child care leave for another six months. Mohanty requested Karthikeyan to join the duty on November 27, 2024.

Karthikeyan applied to the General Administration Department for extension of her leave on November 4, 2024.

The 2000 batch IAS officer was on leave for a period of six months since May 31. Her leave duration ended on November 26, 2024.

On June 7 this year, the General Administration & Public Grievance Department granted the six-month childcare leave to Karthikeyan to take care of her minor daughter appearing in her 10th Examination.

During the leave period, she was paid a leave salary equal to the pay drawn before proceeding on leave.

Karthikeyan also held the position of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Mission Shakti Department earlier.

She is wife of VK Pandian, former IAS officer and former close aide of BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

