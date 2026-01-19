Baripada: Acting on credible intelligence, police conducted a major crackdown on illegal opium cultivation in the Jashipur police station area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, destroying more than 95,000 opium plants with an estimated market value of around Rs 1.91 crore.

Two cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in connection with the operation.

Tip-Off leads to large-scale crackdown

According to reports, on January 18, Jashipur police received reliable information about illegal opium cultivation in Astakuanr village under Gopinathpur gram panchayat. Following this, a joint team comprising Jashipur police, Forest Department officials, Excise personnel and other authorities launched a coordinated operation in the area.

During the raid, opium crops were detected at two separate locations.

Over 95,000 opium plants destroyed

At the first site in Gopinathpur village, opium plants were found cultivated over approximately 90 decimals of land. A total of 76,350 opium plants were identified at this location, with an estimated value of about Rs 1.52 crore.

At the second site in the same village, around 19,500 opium plants were found spread over nearly 19 decimals of land, valued at approximately Rs 39 lakh.

In total, 95,850 opium plants worth an estimated Rs 1.91 crore were seized and destroyed.

Plants uprooted and burnt in presence of officials

The seized opium plants were uprooted, doused with kerosene and destroyed by setting them on fire. The entire operation was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, an Executive Magistrate, Forest officials, Excise officers and the Revenue Inspector.

Investigation underway, arrests expected soon

Police have launched a detailed investigation to identify those involved in the illegal cultivation. Sources said the accused will be arrested soon as the probe progresses.

Major step against drug cultivation in Mayurbhanj district

The operation is being viewed as a significant step towards curbing illegal narcotics cultivation and trade in Mayurbhanj district, reinforcing the administration’s resolve to act firmly against drug-related activities.