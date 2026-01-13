Baripada: A horrifying and brutal crime has come to light from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, where a 62 year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped and stoned to death in Udala area on Sunday night. The incident came to light after a relative of the deceased woman filed a complaint.

The victim has been identified as Raibari Singh of Ambikadeipur. Police have arrested the accused, Raghu Hembram (45), a resident of the same village. He was produced in court today after medical examination.

As per reports, Singh had been staying alone since 10 years while her husband was living with another woman in Bhubaneswar. On Sunday night, Hembram went to her home on the pretext of some work. Finding her alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. To conceal the crime, he later struck her on the head multiple times with a stone, killing her on the spot, before fleeing the scene.

The crime came to light on Monday morning when Singh's relatives who lived closeby, noticed that she had not stepped out of her house. Growing suspicious, they entered the unlocked house and found her lying naked in a pool of blood in the courtyard.

Accused arrested, was known to be a 'predatory stalker'

On getting information, Udala police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. A scientific team from Baripada also visited the scene to collect forensic evidence. Hembram was initially detained following statements of some villagers who had seen him entering the woman's house that night.

"Two women Buduni Singh and Raibari Singh who had gone to the river close to the woman's house at around 4 pm, told us that they heard screams from the house and saw Hembram walk out a while later. In the morning, we saw our aunt's body bereft of clothing and severe injuries on head, nose and mouth. A stone with blood stains, a wooden stick and half pant was there at the spot," the complainant mentioned, further adding that the trouser was later verified by villagers to have belonged to Hembram .

Sources said the accused was estranged from his wife since last six years and often exhibited psychopathic tendencies. He had even been warned by villagers once after stalking some women and engagingin obscene acts.

Confirming the development, Udala IIC Banamali Barik said the accused was arrested basing on prima facie evidence. He has been produced in court after medical examination. Further investigation is underway.

