Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperature is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 Degree Celsius in Odisha during the next four days, predicted the IMD on Wednesday.

“The minimum temperature or night temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 Degree C during the next four days and no large change thereafter during the subsequent three days over the districts of Odisha,” said the IMD regional Centre here in its weather bulletin today.

As per the IMD prediction, very dense fog is likely to occur at isolated pockets of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Jajpur, and Cuttack districts till January 5. The MeT Department has issued an Orange warning in this regard.

This part, districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Rayagada and Angul may witness dense fog till January 5, added the IMD.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail across Odisha till January 7, said the MeT Department.

Dense to very dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Keonjhar and Kandhamal during the last 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature of 6.2 Degree C was recorded at Phulbani in Kandhamal district, it added.