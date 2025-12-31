Cuttack: In a chilling incident raising strong suspicions of a double murder, bodies of two young men were found inside a garage in Choudwar area of Odisha's Cuttack district. The two young men were found brutally murdered near Niragundi Station on National Highway 16. The exact cause of death yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving information, Tangi Police and the Additional ACP rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Of the two deceased, one has been identified as Md Shoaib of Terua village, while the identity of the other youth, believed to be from Jatra Padia in Choudwar area, remains unclear.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the area, prompting an intensive police investigation.

Rising violence alarms residents in Odisha

In a similar incident last month, a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father and stepmother to death inside their home. The gruesome killings took place at the Old Jail Colony under the jurisdiction of Dargha Bazar police.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police promptly arrested the suspect following the discovery of the bodies. Preliminary investigations had suggested that a financial dispute may have triggered the tragic double murder.

The recent spate of brutal murders and violent incidents across Odisha highlights a troubling rise in crime in the state. From family disputes turning deadly to attacks on individuals in public spaces, these cases have once again underscored growing law-and-order challenges. The surge in violence serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated action to ensure safety and security of citizens.

Also read: Odisha: Five arrested in Talcher double murder case