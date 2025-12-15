Bhubaneswar: The four-day international conference, INDOCRYPT, was inaugurated at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar today, marking the beginning of an important global dialogue on cryptography and information security research and innovation.

The conference brought together world-renowned experts, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends, breakthroughs, and pressing challenges in cryptography—an area of growing importance in the contemporary digital age.

Law, Works & Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan presided over the inaugural ceremony. The Minister emphasized the significance of cryptography and information security in strengthening digital governance, legal frameworks, and skill ecosystems. He highlighted how conferences like INDOCRYPT can contribute to meaningful reforms through improved policymaking and robust digital infrastructure.

The first day of INDOCRYPT featured three highly impactful technical sessions by eminent scholars such as Prof. Pantelimon Stănică, Naval Postgraduate School, USA, Prof. Sugata Gangopadhyay, IIT-Roorkee, and Dr. Luca De Feo, IBM Research Europe. The speakers shared cutting-edge research insights and explored recent advancements in cryptographic theory and practice, offering valuable perspectives on both current applications and future directions of the field.

Prof Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT-Bhubaneswar) and Dr Debashis Jena delivered the welcome note in the presence of other academicians including Prof Bimal Roy (ISI Kolkata) and Dr Indivar Gupta (General Chair).

The conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange to address emerging cybersecurity threats and shape the future of secure digital systems.