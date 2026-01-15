Sundargarh: In the aftermath of a group clash in Sundargarh town that left 12 people injured, the district administration on Thursday suspended internet services in the town for 24 hours.

According to the District Collectorate, the suspension came into effect from 6 pm on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, at around 11 am, at least 12 people, including four police personnel, were injured in a group clash that erupted near Regent Market under the jurisdiction of Sundargarh Town Police Station. The violence reportedly began over a petty quarrel and quickly escalated, with the two groups resorting to stone-pelting. Some individuals were also reported to have attacked each other with swords.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot to restore order were also injured in the violence. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the clash, the road in the area was strewn with stones and boulders.

Senior district administration and police officials reached the spot and are closely monitoring the situation.