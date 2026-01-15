Sundargarh: At least 12 people, including four police personnel, were injured in a group clash that broke out in Sundargarh town on Thursday morning, prompting the deployment of a large police force in the area.

According to sources, the clash erupted over a petty quarrel near Regent Market under the jurisdiction of Sundargarh Town Police Station at around 11 am. The situation escalated quickly, with members of the two groups resorting to stone-pelting. Some individuals were also reported to have attacked each other with swords.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot to restore order were also injured in the violence. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The road in the area was left strewn with stones and boulders following the clash.

Till the filing of this report, tension continued to prevail in the area, and a large number of police personnel remained deployed to prevent any further escalation. The administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the area.