Bhubaneswar: Internet services in Odisha’s Malkangiri district will remain suspended till 12 PM on December 10, the State Home Department announced on Tuesday.

The extension comes a day after authorities imposed a 24-hour internet suspension starting at 6 PM on Monday due to escalating tensions in parts of the district.

The administration had blocked internet access after the law-and-order situation in MV-26 and nearby villages deteriorated following fresh unrest linked to the recovery of the headless body of a woman from the Poteru river near Dudumetla.

The initial internet suspension was ordered by the District Collector, citing the need to prevent the spread of misinformation and further violence.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS Act remain in force in the locality. To restore calm, Malkangiri Police carried out a flag march while Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil urged residents to maintain peace and avoid any form of violence.

Cause of the unrest

The unrest stemmed from the alleged murder of Lake Padiami of Rakhalguda village, whose decapitated body was found in the Poteru river. With the head of the body missing, anger among villagers rose. Tension grew after more than 5,000 tribal residents armed with traditional weapons gathered at MV-25, where parts of the mob reportedly turned violent.

Clashes and ransacking were reported as the hostility between residents of MV-26 and Rakhalguda intensified. Agitators alleged that Suka Ranjan Mandal of MV-26 is responsible for the murder, reportedly due to a dispute over land. On Sunday, miscreants had also vandalised property and set fire to haystacks and houses in MV-26.

Security intensified

Security has been tightened across the affected region. Eight platoons of police and two platoons of BSF have been deployed, with senior officers stationed on the ground to oversee the situation. Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive pockets while the investigation into the murder continues.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate and help restore normalcy as the district remains under heightened security and restricted communications.