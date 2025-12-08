Bhubaneswar: Fresh tension gripped Odisha's Malkangiri district on Monday, a day after more than 50 houses were set on fire in MV-26 village following the recovery of a woman’s headless body. Despite heavy police deployment, unrest spread to multiple locations as many locals mobilised again, prompting the district administration to intensify efforts to restore normalcy.

Tension spreads to more villages

According to reports, a group armed with traditional weapons gathered on the banks of the Rakhelguda River on Monday morning. Another group assembled near the Malkangiri Sadar area, while a separate faction reportedly attempted to march toward MV-18 village. Police teams reached the spot in time and stopped them from advancing.

The situation remains tense across parts of the district. The administration has imposed BNS-163 within a 10-kilometre radius covering MV-26 and Rakhelguda to prevent further escalation. Security forces have been stationed at key points to maintain order.

District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinod Patil visited the affected areas and reviewed the situation. Authorities have called representatives of both communities for a peace meeting.

Issue raised in Odisha Assembly

The issue was raised in the Odisha Assembly during the Zero Hour today as BJD MLA Pratap Deb criticised the state government, alleging a delay in detecting the situation on the ground.

He questioned how such a major incident went unnoticed by the Home and Intelligence departments despite Malkangiri’s sensitive law-and-order profile. Deb urged the Chief Minister to order an immediate investigation into the matter.

How the unrest began

Violence erupted after the headless body of 55-year-old Lake Podiami of Rakhelguda village was recovered from the Poteru river on Thursday. The discovery shocked locals and fuelled anger across nearby villages.

Podiami had gone missing on Wednesday, and her son filed a complaint with the Korukonda police. The body was identified based on clothing after locals spotted it near Balighat. Authorities are still searching for the missing head with support from fire services teams.

Police on Sunday arrested 45-year-old Subharanjan Mondal of MV-26 for his alleged involvement in the murder. Investigators believe the killing may be linked to a land dispute, though the probe is still underway.

Administration on alert

Following Sunday’s arson attack, senior officials rushed to MV-26 to take stock of the damage. Hundreds of villagers, armed with axes and bows, had moved through the settlement torching houses, vehicles and household items.

With tensions now spreading to nearby areas, the district administration has intensified surveillance and urged communities to maintain peace.