Bhubaneswar: Jajpur Zilla Parishad Vice President Ganeswar Baral was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today for his alleged anti-party activities.

"Sri Ganeswar Baral, Vice President, Zilla Parishad, Jajpur District, is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his involvement in anti-party activities, with immediate effect," the BJD said in an order.

Yesterday, the BJD had suspended two MLAs, Sanatan Mahakud and Arvind Mohapatra, from the party for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

While Sanatan Mahakud is the Champua MLA, Arvind Mohapatra, the son of former minister and veteran politician Bijoy Mohapatra, is a first-time MLA from the Patkura assembly seat.