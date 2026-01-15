Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today suspended two sitting MLAs from the party with immediate effect.

BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued an office order in this regard.

The BJD has suspended MLAs Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud from the party for their alleged anti-party activities.

“Arvind Mohapatra, MLA and Sanatan Mahakud, MLA, are hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities,” read the office order issued by Patnaik, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly.

Arvind is the son of former minister Bijoy Mohapatra

Arvind Mohapatra is the MLA of Patkura in Kendrapara district. He is the son of former minister Bijoy Mohapatra. Arvind had joined the BJD ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections in the state.

He got elected to the Odisha Assembly by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tejeswar Parida in the polls.

Sanatan Mahakud is the legislator of Champua in Keonjhar district. Patnaik had rebuked Mahakud over his absence in a BJD legislature Party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of the Assembly last year.

The incident took place on the Assembly premises on February 14, 2025. Patnaik also commented that Mahakud was ‘leaning towards the BJP’.

Not involved in anti-party activities, said Arvind

The Patkura MLA, meanwhile, refuted the allegations that he was involved in anti-party activities. “I came to know about my suspension from the media. I am surprised as I have not done anything to harm the party. I have been working for the welfare of the people of my constituency. I will try to contact the party leadership to discuss the issue,” said Arvind.

Arvind’s father Bijoy too expressed his surprise over the former’s suspension from BJD. “As far as I know, Arvind has not said or done anything against the BJD. He was working for the people of Patkura and also BJD in his capacity as a legislator,” said the veteran leader.