Bhubaneswar: A Jamaati from Odisha is among four people detained during a search operation near the Delhi-Faridabad border, after police discovered deleted WhatsApp chats on their phones, as per UNI news agency.

The detentions came as part of an operation by the police following the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives from a rented house in the area and the Delhi blast incident.

As per the report, searches were carried out at mosques in Fatehpur Taga village near the Delhi-Faridabad border, where one of the key suspects, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, was known to offer prayers.

During questioning, investigators detained four Jamaatis who had recently arrived from Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Nuh, and Odisha. They were held after cops found that certain WhatsApp chats on their mobile phones had been deleted.

Documents and personal belongings of the detainees were thoroughly examined before they were taken for interrogation.