Bhubaneswar: Eminent Jatra actor Devi Rath breathed his last at his native village in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

Rath (71) was unwell for last several days and he died of cardiac arrest at his residence at Paradipgarh village in Jagatsinghpur in the wee hours of today. He was a towering figure in the Jatra (opera) industry in Odisha, with a career spanning over 50 years.

Rose to fame with popular play ‘Jail Tiger’

Rath began his career in now disbanded Jatra troupe Binapani Kalakunja, Tarapur. He had created a flutter among opera lovers in Odisha when he rode a Bullet motorcycle to the stage in the play Jail Tiger in 1980s.

Rath’s stellar performances in plays like Dimiriphula, Sei Dinu Jaga Das Gaon Ku Pherini, Prema Samadhire Bibaha Bedi, Bata Chhada Sandha Asuchhi, Panata Kani and Chhata Chinha Re Vote Dia earned him the status of a cult actor.

Rath, who had acted in over 100 plays, was immensely popular among the Jatra loving people in Odisha. The All India Radio (AIR), Cuttack, aired some of his plays on its primetime. He had also acted in Odia movie Trinath Mela.

The veteran actor was essaying some supporting roles in plays for last few years. “I love to perform on the stage. I do not act for money. Acting is my passion. I will continue with this profession till my last breath,” Rath had once said.

Family blames DJ music for Rath’s death

Rath’s family members, meanwhile, claimed that the veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest due to the high decibel DJ music, played during the celebration of Boita Bandana Utsav as part of the Kartika Purnima ritual today.

The organisers reportedly played the DJ music for over two hours in the immediate vicinity of Rath’s residence. Due to this, the Jatra actor suffered cardiac arrest and died, they alleged.