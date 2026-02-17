Cuttack: The disappearance of gold jewellery belonging to an inmate at the Choudwar Jail in Cuttack district has taken a dramatic turn, with Jail Superintendent Sujit Raul paying ₹1.9 lakh to the complainant as compensation based on the current market value of gold.

The inmate, Itishree Mohanty of Shukleshwar village under Mahanga police limits, had alleged her gold ornaments went missing while she was lodged in judicial custody at the jail.

As per her complaint, jail authorities had taken custody of her jewellery at the time of her admission, but later failed to return the items.

Mohanty had initially raised the issue with jail officials and formally informed the superintendent. She further alleged the superintendent had encouraged her to lodge a complaint against former jailer Santoshini Das and allegedly offered her money. Subsequently, she filed a police complaint naming Superintendent Sujit Raul.

Following the allegations, Jail DIG Anusuya Jena summoned Mohanty to the jail and recorded her statement. She had assured the complainant that the missing ornaments would be returned within seven days.

However, the matter became controversial after jail authorities reportedly claimed the seized items were gold-plated ornaments, despite CCTV footage showing gold jewellery being taken from Mohanty during her admission. The discrepancy raised serious questions about transparency and accountability in jail procedures.

Today, Raul paid Mohanty ₹1.9 lakh as compensation for the missing ornaments.

After receiving the compensation, Mohanty withdrew her complaint from the police station.