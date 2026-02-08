Bhubaneswar: A police complaint has been lodged against the Superintendent of Choudwar Circle Jailin Odisha’s Cuttack district for alleged unauthorized possession of the gold ornaments of a woman inmate.

The woman inmate approached the cops for help after the jail authorities did not return her jewellery during her release on bail.

The woman, identified as Itishree Mohanty, lodged an FIR against the Choudwar Circle Jail Superintendent Sujit Roul at Choudwar police station today.

As per the complaint, Mohanty, a resident of Mahanga area, had been arrested in a case on September 22 last year and sent to Choudwar jail the next day.

The woman was wearing some gold ornaments while she was brought to the jail. The authorities of the prison reportedly asked Mohanty to deposit her ornaments before them for safety reasons.

Accordingly, the woman deposited a set of earrings weighing around 6 gram, a gold ring weighing 8 gram and a nose ring with the jail officials.

However, the jail authorities did not return the ornaments to Mohanty when she was released on bail December 23. They reportedly assured the woman to return her ornaments later.

Jail Superintendent had promised to return the jewellery in 10 days

But, she could not get her ornaments back despite contacting the jail authorities several times. Mohanty finally contacted the jail Superintendent on January 7 and enquired about her ornaments. The Superintendent reportedly promised the woman to return her jewellery in 10 days.

He, later, told the woman that the ornaments were in possession of Jailor Santosini Das, who did not hand over the same to anyone while being transferred to another prison.

Furthermore, the Superintendent allegedly told Mohanty to lodged a police complaint against the former jailer.

In her complaint, Mohanty urged the Choudwar police to take immediate steps for safe return of her ornaments. She also sought appropriate action in this regard against the jail superintendent.

It is worth mentioning here that Choudwar jail Superintendent Sujit Roul and former jailor Santosini Das had lodged police complaints against each other following the escape of two undertrial prisoners from the prison a few months ago.

The duo accused each other of dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.