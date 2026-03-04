New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: For the second consecutive day on Wednesday Jharsuguda in Odisha remained the hottest place in the country, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in India. It was followed by Akola in Maharashtra at 39.3 degrees Celsius, while Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh registered 39 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Jharsuguda had recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said there is likely to be no significant change in daytime temperatures across Odisha over the next six to seven days.

In its weather bulletin for farmers, the department also stated dry weather conditions are very likely to prevail across the districts of the state.