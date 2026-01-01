Bhubaneswar: Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo of Orissa High Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court in Bihar. The Ministry of Law & Justice today issued a notification in this regard.

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sahoo as the Chief Justice of Patna HC by exercising the power conferred upon her by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Sahoo as the Chief Justice of Patna HC.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, Judge of the Orissa High Court as Chief Justice of Patna High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read the notification.

Born on June 5, 1964 in Cuttack, Sahoo had completed BSc from Stewart Science College and LLB from The Law College in the Silver City.

Sahoo had enrolled himself as an advocate under Odisha State Bar Council in 1989. He had assumed office as a judge in Orissa HC on July 2,2014.