Bargarh: The district administration put Government hearse driver Hrusikesh Bhoi under suspension on charges of demanding money to transport the body of a deceased.

Bargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Nirupama Sarangi suspended Bhoi for demanding ₹3,000 from the deceased’s family from the Gaisilat area. As per the allegations, Bhoi asked for money to transport the body from the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital to Bahala village in Gaisilat block.

Bhoi has been famous for portraying the character of King Kansa during the Dhanu Yatra in Bargarh.

The CDMO initially served a show cause notice to Bhoi and formed an inquiry committee following the approval of the District Collector.

Bhoi was suspended on basis of the report of the committee.

Despite repeated efforts to get the reaction, Bhoi could not be contacted.

