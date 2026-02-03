Khordha: The principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Gurujang in Khordha district has been suspended following a severe jaundice outbreak on the school campus.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) issued an official order suspending Principal Kavita Kar. Vice-Principal Nrusingha Charan Chakra has been appointed as the officiating principal and will continue in the role until a new principal is appointed.

The suspended principal has meanwhile been transferred to the NVS Regional Office in Bhopal.

According to official sources, the outbreak escalated due to gross negligence on the part of the school authorities, prompting inspection teams from both Delhi and Bhopal to visit the campus and assess the situation.

More than 90 students and staff members were reportedly affected. As the infection spread rapidly, the school was temporarily closed, and intensive cleaning and sanitisation of water tanks and other campus facilities were undertaken.

Vice-Principal Nrusingha Charan Chakra confirmed Principal Kavita Kar was suspended for her alleged negligence in connection with the jaundice outbreak.