Bhubaneswar: The high-level fact-finding committee formed by the Odisha government to investigate the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20) at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar will conduct voice spectrography of the accused, Advik Srivastava.

Purpose of the Voice Spectrography

The spectrography test aims to determine whether the male voice in an audio clip, allegedly featuring a conversation between Advik and Prakriti, belongs to the accused.

Viral Audio Clip Sparks Controversy

The audio clip, which surfaced on social media and went viral, features a young man abusing and harassing a girl. The girl is heard breaking down after being subjected to extreme verbal abuse by him. The two individuals in the recording address each other as 'Advik' and 'Prakriti'.

Police Take Accused on Remand for Interrogation

In a significant development, the Commissionerate Police today took Advik on a three-day remand for questioning. The interrogation is expected to shed light on the nature of the relationship between Advik and Prakriti and the possible reasons behind her alleged suicide.

Prakriti Lamsal’s Alleged Suicide at KIIT Hostel

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year Computer Science student at KIIT, was found dead in a hostel room of the university on the evening of February 16. Following a complaint by Prakriti’s cousin Siddhant Sigdel (24), also a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, police arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at the same university. He has been accused of harassing Prakriti, for which she allegedly died by suicide.

Protest by Students and KIIT’s Reaction

After Prakriti’s death, university students staged protests demanding justice for her. Initially, KIIT directed all Nepali students to vacate the hostels, but the institution later urged them to return to campus.

